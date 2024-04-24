Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Several firefighters have responded to an apartment fire in Springfield early Wednesday morning.

>>Tipp City BOE doesn’t decide on proposed staff cuts, teachers voice frustrations

Springfield firefighters and police officers were dispatched at 2:15 a.m. to the 2100 block of Larch Street on initial reports of an apartment fire, the Springfield Fire Department told News Center 7.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that firefighters were initially requested after reports of smoke in the area.

Ohio Edison and Columbia Gas have been requested to the scene.

We will continue to provide updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group