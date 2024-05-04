TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi overturns, shuts down portion of SR 503 in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A portion of State Route 503 is closed due to a crash involving a semi in Preble County.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. when a semi overturned on SR 503, just north of Gratis.

No injuries have been reported in the crash at this time, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

The crash has shut down SR 503 at Fudge Road. Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route while crews remain on the scene.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

