Local woman facing charges in nearly a dozen package theft cases

KETTERING — A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing several packages off porches in Kettering.

Stephanie Eden, 51, was arrested on Tuesday on ten separate counts of theft in connection to an investigation, according to Kettering Police. She’s booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Police said the thefts happened in the areas east of Wilmington Pike and north of Stroop Road from Oct. 1 to Nov. 19, 2024.

“Several victims have been identified and are in the process of having their recovered packages returned to them. Many additional packages have been recovered and remain unclaimed at this time,” a spokesperson for the Kettering Police Department wrote in a press release.

Any Kettering residents who had a package stolen from their porch in the areas and during the timeframe described by police are asked to call Sgt. Vincent Mason at (937) 296-2595. You will need proof of purchase and identity to have any recovered property returned.

