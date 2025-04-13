Child found curled up in a ditch after being missing for several hours

MICHIGAN — A child was found curled up in a ditch after being missing for several hours.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On April 5, a 2-year-old from Black Township, Michigan, was last seen watching television in the living room of his home around 8:43 p.m.

He was reported missing about an hour later, according to a social media post from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety,

TRENDING STORIES:

The Blackman-Leoni K-9 unit, the Michigan State Police (MSP) K-9 unit, and an MSP helicopter were deployed as part of a search effort for the child.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies and volunteer members from the community searched the area for nearly two hours.

Around 11:33 p.m., after being missing for about three hours, the child was located near I-94 curled up in a ditch. He was wearing only a diaper.

According to the social media post, the child was cold but was alert and conscious.

He was taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital for evaluation and was listed in good condition, according to the post.

Great video from the Michigan State Police showing how technology and a strong working relationship with local partners can really make a difference. Posted by Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety on Monday, April 7, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group