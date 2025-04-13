Ohio State President, Sen. Moreno speak out after 7 international students lose F-1 visas

COLUMBUS — At least seven Ohio State University students have had their F-1 visas revoked, according to our media partner, WBNS-10 TV.

An F-1 visa is what students who wish to travel to the United States to study must have, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

University president Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. released a statement to students, staff and faculty.

In part, Carter said the university did not receive a formal notice of the federal government’s actions.

The university was also not told why these students had their visas revoked, according to Carter.

Carter said the university has been in contact with the affected students to offer support and resources.

He added that he wants clarity on what’s happening, despite the university not having a role in the final decision.

“Ohio State, after all, has long been – and will continue to be – proud to welcome students from all over the world, who add greatly to the life of our campuses and community. International students, visiting scholars and staff enrich the Ohio State experience for all, and we are a stronger university for their presence and contributions,” Carter said in the statement.

WBNS-10 TV’s Doug Petcash talked to U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno about international college students in Ohio losing their visas.

Moreno said he didn’t know the specific circumstances, but he has “full faith and confidence” in the Department of Homeland Security, according to WBNS-10.

He added that Carter has not reached out with concerns.

“If he had concerns, I would certainly take his phone call and see if we made a mistake...” Moreno said.

Moreno would like the university to reach out to his office with any concerns so they can investigate.

“These are thoroughly vetted decisions, these are not decisions that are made on the fly. Again, mistakes may be made, I don’t know that that’s the case here. I highly doubt it because we have very competent people finally running the Department of Homeland Security,” Moreno said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Trump administration is cracking down on international students.

Some students have lost their visas over criminal infractions, pro-Palestinian activism and even traffic violations, WBNS-10 reported.

The Department of Homeland Security is ordering all students who have lost their visas to leave the country immediately, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Over the past few weeks, officials from colleges across the United States have learned that international students have lost their visas. Some of those colleges include Arizona State, Cornell, North Carolina State, the University of Oregon, the University of Texas and the University of Colorado.

