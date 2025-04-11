$1 million bond set for teen charged in shooting that hurt 12-year-old, teen boy

XENIA — A man who was one of three people hurt in a shooting will need $1 million to get out of jail.

As News Center 7 previously reported, two children were shot at a home along Hivling Street in Xenia on April 4.

Police told News Center 7 they found a 12-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, and 18-year-old Braylen Gearheart shot when they got to the home.

Gearheart is now facing charges in connection with the gunfire, including attempted murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

Police said he and the two children who were hurt and all taken to the hospital know each other but haven’t offered many details about exactly what happened.

Gearhart is now in custody at the Greene County Jail.

