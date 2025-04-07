Local university student, father released from burn center after plane crash

SPRINGFIELD — A Cedarville University student and his father, who were injured in a fiery plane crash in Pennsylvania in early March, have been released from the burn unit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Judah White and his father, Matt White, were both released from Lehigh Valley Hospital’s burn unit, according to a Cedarville University spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 previously reported that Judah White was traveling to Springfield on March 9 when the plane piloted by his father crashed in Manheim Township, Pennsylvania.

The plane was supposed to land at Springfield Beckley Municipal Airport, but it crashed in a retirement community parking lot shortly after taking off, according to flight records.

White and his father were both in critical condition after the crash, but their conditions have steadily improved.

The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group