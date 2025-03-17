Local university gets $1M grant for STEM students

CEDARVILLE — A local university has received a $1 million grant to expand its opportunities for STEM students.

The Choose Ohio First Grant gave Cedarville University $1.05 million to help support students in allied health, biology, chemistry, molecular biology, and nursing programs, according to a media release.

The Choose Ohio program requires students to complete research, internships, or clinical training in their field before graduating.

“We are grateful to now have Choose Ohio First scholarships for almost every eligible STEMM major at Cedarville,” said Kyle Brewer, the assistant director of grant and foundation management at Cedarville University. “We will continue to steward well the resources entrusted to us by the Ohio Department of Education and will seek to provide additional scholarships in the future.”

Currently, 110 Cedarville students enrolled in the Choose Ohio First grant program receive annual scholarship awards.

