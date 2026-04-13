Several streets blocked due to large police presence in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Several streets are blocked due to a large police presence in Springfield on Monday morning.

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The City of Springfield shared on social media that several local streets are blocked due to an active investigation in the 800 block of East Main Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

There is a large police presence in the area, according to the city.

The city asks that people avoid the area and utilize alternate routes until further notice.

The following intersections are currently closed:

East Main Street at Lagonda Avenue

East Main Street at Sycamore Street

East Main Street at Water Street

East Columbia Street at Sycamore Street

East Columbia Street at Sycamore Street

East Columbia Street at Lagonda Avenue

News Center 7 has crews on scene and is working to learn more.

We will continue updating this developing story.

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