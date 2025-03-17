7-year-old Ohio boy dead after falling out of moving vehicle

COLUMBUS — A 7-year-old died after he fell out of and was hit by a moving vehicle in Columbus Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m. Sunday, a Ford Explorer was driving on East 5th Ave and was turning right when the passenger door opened and a 7-year-old boy fell out of the backseat, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

After falling out, the boy was run over by the same vehicle.

He was taken to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead just before 4 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the boy’s fall from the vehicle are still under investigation, according to Columbus Division of Police Sgt. James Fuqua.

At this time, it is unclear if any charges will be filed against the driver for the incident, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The driver was arrested on charges unrelated to the boy’s death, according to Fuqua.

“This is just a tragic thing and just a simple reminder for everyone who has young kids to always make sure that they’re strapped in seatbelts and if you have child safety locks to utilize them,” Fuqua said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Columbus Division of Police.

