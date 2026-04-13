Ohio man charged with sex crimes involving pregnant teenager

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — A 32-year-old Ohio man faces a criminal charge after he allegedly impregnated a girl when she was 13-years old.

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Ramesh Rai of Reynoldsburg was arrested last week and booked into Franklin County Jail for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

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Franklin County Municipal Court documents obtained by WBNS-10 TV show that the Reynoldsburg Police Department received a referral from the Franklin County Children’s Services about a sex crime involving the teenager.

The crimes allegedly occurred between May 2025 and November 2025.

Over the investigation, court records show that detectives also found sexual messages from Rai on the victim’s phone, including a threat about sharing photos and videos of the teenage victim, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Rai was arraigned on Thursday of last week, and his bond was set at $500,000.

He is set for a preliminary hearing on April 17.

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