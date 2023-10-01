Local students host lemonade stand to fundraise for a good cause

CENTERVILLE — A group of five Centerville students came together for their third annual lemonade stand.

The kids ranging between 3- to 8-year-olds worked with two teachers to start a lemonade stand to raise money for good deeds around the community.

With the help of Primary Village North teachers Amanda Kricheaum and Elise Henderson, the group comes up with a new fundraising idea every year.

This year, Kellen, Gavin, Kase, Leighton, and Bianca will be raising money to help grant wishes for a little girl in the area battling cancer.

“My son [Kase] had cancer two years ago, one of the kids who is doing the lemonade stand, and we had a wish granted through A Special Wish Foundation, so we decided to give back this year and help somebody else,” Kricheaum said.

The children have been dubbed the “Centerville Kindness Kids.”

This year, the kids sold lemonade and donuts, donated by Bill’s Donut Shop, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Primary Village North, Saturday.

The first stand happened in 2019 and it raised $1,500 for Crayons to Classrooms to purchase backpacks and school supplies for the victims of the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Last year, the children’s stand raised $12,000 for two local kids battling cancer.

“I think they’re understanding [the gravity of fundraising] more each year, especially after seeing cancer pretty closely,” Kricheaum said.

