Nick Chubb undergoes successful surgery, could play in 2024 season: Browns say

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns announced that running back Nick Chubb underwent a successful knee surgery Friday, a spokesperson from the team said.

>>Browns RB Nick Chubb’s injury believed to not be career-ending, ESPN reports

Chubb’s surgery repaired ligament damage that occurred during the game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh on September 18.

The team’s Head Physician James Voos performed the surgery at University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute, the spokesperson said.

>>Nick Chubb suffers another severe knee injury, likely ending the Browns star running back’s season

Specifically, the surgery repaired damage to Chubb’s medial capsule, meniscus, and medial collateral ligament.

Chubb will undergo a second surgery in the coming months. It will aim to repair his anterior cruciate ligament.

>>Browns’ Nick Chubb carted off field after gruesome knee injury

An estimated recovery time indicates Chubb would be able to return to play at some point in the 2024 season, the spokesperson said.









©2023 Cox Media Group