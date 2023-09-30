Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb undergoes successful surgery, could play in 2024 season: Browns say

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns announced that running back Nick Chubb underwent a successful knee surgery Friday, a spokesperson from the team said.

Chubb’s surgery repaired ligament damage that occurred during the game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh on September 18.

The team’s Head Physician James Voos performed the surgery at University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute, the spokesperson said.

Specifically, the surgery repaired damage to Chubb’s medial capsule, meniscus, and medial collateral ligament.

Chubb will undergo a second surgery in the coming months. It will aim to repair his anterior cruciate ligament.

An estimated recovery time indicates Chubb would be able to return to play at some point in the 2024 season, the spokesperson said.



