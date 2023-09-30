UPDATE: 1 rescued, search continues for second person in Great Miami River

DAYTON — One person is missing in the Great Miami River, according to a Montgomery County Dispatch Supervisor.

Dayton Fire and Rescue crews and Dayton police were been dispatched to the Great Miami River at 4:08 p.m.

Crews arrived at 111 E Monument Avenue, which is near the RiverScape MetroPark shortly after, the dispatcher said.

Originally, two people were reported to be missing in the river, but a bystander on a paddle board rescued one of the victims, according to scanner traffic.

The two victims didn’t have a boat or paddle board, they were said to be treading in the water, according to scanner traffic.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is on scene and she sees multiple fire and rescue crews spread across various bridges in the area.

Those bridges include the W Monument Avenue bridge and the Salem Avenue bridge.

She has also observed multiple boats in the water.

Robertson observed the Wright-Patterson Dive Team arriving to assist in the search.

Crews on scene are still currently searching for the other person who has been underwater since 4:08 p.m.

Scanner traffic indicates crews will be using sonar to help them find the person.

This is a breaking event and as News Center 7 learns more information, we will update the story.

