UPDATE: 3 hospitalized with knife wounds after reported assault at Clark Co. bar

MOOREFIELD TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @ 11:30 p.m. (9/29):

Three people were injured, some seriously, after what police are calling an assault at a Clark County bar Friday night.

Around 10 p.m. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were called to The Ole Brick Tavern on Mechanicsburg Road, according to initial reports.

Three people were taken to the hospital with “knife wounds”, according to Lt. Kristopher Shultz with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Two are those people are said to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the third person’s condition is not known.

Deputies said a conflict between two groups of people at the bar led up to the assault.

Further information was not available at this time.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.

INITIAL REPORT:

Our News Center 7 crew reported seeing at least five cruisers on the scene investigating.

Clark County dispatchers said details about the incident were not available at this time.

