Local school district installs cameras to catch bus stop sign violators

SPRINGFIELD TWP — A local school district has added cameras to its buses, to help keep kids safe as they get on and off the bus.

The “red light runner” cameras are mounted on the outside of the Clark Shawnee Local Schools buses, facing the back.

When the school bus stops and its red lights are flashing, the camera starts to record.

If a driver chooses not to stop for the bus, the bus driver can hit a button and it will mark a time stamp and get video of the car make, model and license plate.

The bus driver will then give that information to the transportation supervisor, and then to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Clark Shawnee Superintendent Brian Kuhn said drivers ignoring the buses’ flashing lights is an issue that is more common at the beginning of the school year.

“As a parent and as a school administrator, I’m happy that these are on school buses. I want to make sure that my kids, all of our kids here in Springfield Township, get to and from school safely every day and so this is a tool that hopefully is a deterrent and if a person chooses to run the lights, they’ll get a reminder that you can’t do that. It’s not safe,” Kuhn said.

Data from Ohio State Highway Patrol shows that state troopers ticket nine people a day for not stopping when a school bus has its red lights flashing

