Local school district announces new treasurer

RIVERSIDE — The Mad River Local Schools Board of Education announced Christopher Fox as the new treasurer during a meeting held on October 27th. Fox will replace the current treasurer, Jerry Ellender, who will retire at the end of the 2025-2026 school year.

Fox graduated from Stebbins High School in 2003 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Wright State University in finance.

According to a spokesperson, before taking the treasurer position at Mad River Local Schools, Fox was the Assistant Treasurer at the Montgomery County Educational Service Center (ESC) and at Huber Heights City Schools.

In 2015, Fox returned to the Montgomery County ESC as treasurer, a position he currently serves.

During his tenure, Fox has been involved in professional boards and committees, including serving as President of the Ohio ESC Treasurers Association, a member of the Ohio ESC Association Executive Committee, the Southwest Ohio EPC Benefits Committee, and the Board of Directors of the Ohio School Plan.

“We are excited to welcome Chris to our leadership team,” said Superintendent Chad Wyen.

He said Fox’s expertise, community roots, and commitment to the public make him an exceptional fit for the position.

“We are confident he will continue to support our district’s strong fiscal foundation,” said Wyen.

Fox said he was honored to return home to the community and serve the district in such an important role.

“I look forward to working with the district staff, the Board, and the community to support the continued success of our students and schools,” said Fox.

Over the coming months, Fox and Ellender will work together to create a seamless transition. Fox will begin his duties on August 1, 2026.

