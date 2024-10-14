Local restaurant to close its doors, begin plans to rebrand with new concept

YELLOW SPRINGS — A local restaurant will close its doors on Monday and start rebranding with a new concept.
Calypso Grill and Smokehouse, located at 1535 Xenia Avenue in Yellow Springs, posted on social media announcing its closure in August.
“Thanks for 6 great years!” the restaurant said. “But don’t worry...There’s a new concept in the smoker...”
The restaurant will reopen as Yellow Springs Smokehouse in the spring.
Its owners are planning to have weekend pop-ups starting in November and a soft opening in winter, but the exact dates haven’t been announced.
The restaurant will be a barbeque-styled smokehouse, serving various meats and sides.
For a full menu and more information, click here.
