Local rec center closed due to lack of heat

DAYTON — An issue with the heating at a local recreation center caused it to close today.

The city of Dayton announced on social media that the Lohrey Recreation Center on Glenarm Avenue was closed on Monday.

A service issue has left the building without heat, according to the city.

Crews are working to repair the issue.

The Northwest Recreation Center on Princeton Drive and the Greater Dayton Recreation Center on W. Third Street are open today.

