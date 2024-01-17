Local officer released from hospital after suspect crashed into cruiser during chase, shooting

TROTWOOD — Officers from multiple jurisdictions lined the street outside of Miami Valley Hospital Tuesday evening to celebrate the release of a Trotwood officer involved in a serious crash earlier this month.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trotwood officer, suspect stable after crash, shooting on US 35

Around 6 p.m. our News Center 7 crew captured dozens of emergency vehicles and officers from Dayton, Trotwood, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office outside the hospital’s entrance.

Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson confirmed to News Center 7′s Mike Campbell on Wednesday that what we saw was indeed a clap-out for the Trotwood officer injured in the crash on US 35 last week.

The officer sustained serious injuries after a suspect, who was running from police after allegedly hitting his daughter with his truck, waiving guns at officers, and even firing at least one shot at law enforcement, crashed into his cruiser near Liscum Drive.













