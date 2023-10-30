Local motel described as ‘threat’ to community forced to shut its doors

MIAMISBURG — A Miamisburg motel described as a “threat” to the welfare of the community has been forced to shut its doors.

On Monday morning, the City of Miamisburg filed an ex parte motion with the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court against the Rodeway Inn located on Byers Road, according to a release from the Miamisburg Police Department.

>> Man injured after stabbing in motel room Saturday

The motion petitioned the court to find that the motel constitutes a public nuisance based upon “habitual, chronic criminal activity” associated with the property, a spokesperson for the police department said.

The city was granted a temporary injunction, which allows for the immediate closure of the motel. The spokesperson said this is because its operation presents an “immediate and ongoing threat to the health, safety and welfare of the community.”

>> Judge orders competency exam for man accused of bringing guns, ammo to Kettering gym

“As a result, the city is executing a coordinated effort to close and secure the site this afternoon,” the spokesperson said. “A team representing the city’s Police, Building and Public Works Departments, as well as members of the TCSU task force are conducting this operation. Additionally, representatives of social service and animal rescue organizations, are available to offer assistance to occupants as needed. To the extent necessary, the occupants will be offered assistance to find other accommodations.”

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Rodeway Inn Miamisburg A Miamisburg motel described as a “threat” to the welfare of the community has been forced to shut its doors.





©2023 Cox Media Group