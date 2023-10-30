Judge orders competency exam for man accused of bringing guns, ammo to Kettering gym

KETTERING — A judge has ordered a competency and sanity evaluation for a man accused of bringing guns and ammo to a Montgomery County gym.

Police arrested Garreth McNelly Friday morning at Everybody Fitness in the 3000 block of Woodman Drive.

McNelly made a court appearance Monday and pleaded not guilty to charges of failure to comply, carrying a concealed weapon, and obstructing official business— all misdemeanors.

Kettering police officers were dispatched around 5:06 a.m. outside Everybody Fitness on initial calls of a man inside the gym holding a gun in his hand.

Upon arrival, officers saw a man standing inside the gym in front of the business with a handgun in his right hand and staring at all the patrons, a spokesperson for Kettering police told News Center 7.

McNelly was also seen armed with another handgun that was strapped across his chest and ignored officers’ request to put the weapon down.

Officers were able to evacuate the gym of all patrons from a different door away from McNelly and also made commands for him to exit the building.

Officers yelled orders on a loudspeaker for the suspect to, “come out with their hands up and drop the weapon.”

“He failed to comply to the commands over the PA for probably about 15 minutes,” the spokesperson said.

He eventually got to his knees and was taken into custody.

The judge set McNelly’s bond at $75,000. He is due back in court in November.

McNelly remained booked in the Montgomery County Jail Monday.

