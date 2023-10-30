Man injured after stabbing in motel room Saturday

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man was injured early Saturday morning after being stabbed, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Media Director Christine Bevins.

The incident involved a man and woman at the Liberty Motel on 4101 Keats Drive, off Neff Road in Harrison Township.

Allegedly, the man was stabbed in his torso as he was assaulting the female in a room at the motel, Bevins said.

The woman allegedly stabbed the man in self-defense, Bevins said.

A short time later, officers located the man and took him to a local hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were made.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Section.

