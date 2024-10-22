Local county gets $2 million to fund demolition of eye-sore properties

MIAMI COUNTY — An area county now has $2 million to get rid of old-run down businesses.

MIami County resident Larry Carey said he’s been keeping an eye on the development in his city.

He said he thinks there are enough gas stations and wants other types of businesses in his county, including something to do when he’s watching his grandchildren.

“Go to the ballparks, but it’s just something it’s good for the kids to grow up to,” Carey said.

A Red Roof Inn was torn down earlier this year and is just the first of the demolitions across Piqua. The buildings being targeted are ones already not being used.

Piqua opened its new YMCA, leaving the old building empty and currently unused.

It’s on the list of buildings to be demolished and replaced with a new business.

Tanner is a Piqua resident and lives right down the street from the YMCA. He said he’s happy that the city has decided to make these changes.

“If you ever went to the old Y, it was pretty outdated. It’s pretty well designed it seems so far,” he said.

Carey thinks the changes are overdue. He’s seen development in surrounding areas and thinks his city is behind its neighbors.

