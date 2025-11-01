Local county announces major property tax relief measure

MIAMI COUNTY — A local county announced that it would be adopting measures to provide “significant property tax relief” to its residents.

The Board of Miami County Commissioners, along with County Auditor Matthew Gearhardt, announced last week that they will adopt two measures to provide property tax relief.

“Taxpayers have been pleading for property tax relief, and this is the right thing to do at the local level,” Auditor Matthew Gearhardt said. “The County is committed to doing our part by forgoing what would have been a significant spike in property tax revenues for Tax Year 2025.”

The first measure will reduce the County’s General Fund Inside Millage.

It will freeze the County’s inside millage revenue amount at Tax Year 2024 levels, allowing taxpayers to avoid a significant unvoted increase in property tax revenues for the upcoming year.

This will result in a reduction of 2.40 mills to 1.88 mills for Tax Year 2025, and will allow the County to forgo more than $2.2 million in unvoted tax revenue.

“Miami County is in a very strong financial position,” Commissioner Ted Mercer said. “It’s only right that we take this action to give our taxpayers some relief. Our team is committed to continuing to provide high-level public services our residents expect. At this time, a reduction of taxes is the right thing to do.”

The second measure will enact the Local Option Homestead Exemption authorized under Ohio Revised Code 319.304, which will provide an estimated $2.9 million in additional savings to eligible taxpayers enrolled in the program.

As a result, participants in the general Homestead Program will likely see their average annual tax savings increase from $379 to approximately $750, while Disabled Veterans and surviving spouses will see their average savings rise from $763 to approximately $1,500.

Tax levies tied to overall County Government purposes will forgo more than $450,000 in revenue through the local option.

“Together, these actions show that Miami County’s leaders can govern with both fiscal discipline and compassion-putting people first while keeping government strong, efficient, and responsive,” Commissioner Wade Westfall said.

The Miami County Commissioners also encouraged all other relevant governmental agencies to reduce their respective millage.

“Today’s actions truly reflect what good government looks like-responsible, balanced, and focused on the people we serve,” Commissioner Greg Simmons said.

