Check your tickets! Winning Mega Millions Ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Ohio.

Someone won $20,000 with four of the five winning numbers and the Mega Ball during Friday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 2, 24, 52, 66, and 68. The Mega Ball was 9.

The ticket was in the x2 Prize Tier.

The location where the ticket was sold was not immediately released.

No one won the $754 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be Tuesday, Nov. 4, with an estimated jackpot of $800 million.

©2025 Cox Media Group