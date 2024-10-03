Local community lifts water restrictions after recent rainfall

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook leaders are no longer asking people to conserve water because of the drought conditions across the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The city posted on social media that “the strain on the water system has been relieved.”

As reported back in September by News Center 7, community officials were concerned about the impact the long-term lack of rain had on their water supply.

TRENDING STORIES:

Rob Schommer, Bellbrook City Manager, told News Center 7 said the city was not in a water emergency, it was,” in an awareness stage.”

The water usage advisory has been lifted.

This comes after the remnant of Hurricane Helene brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Miami Valley.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



