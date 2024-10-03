Large police presence responds to Dayton apartment complex after weapons call

DAYTON — A large police was called to a Dayton apartment complex Tuesday night.

Around 11:20 p.m. Dayton police were called to Riverstone Apartments on Grafton Avenue for reports of someone with a weapon, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Initial scanner traffic indicated there were reports of a shooting but a dispatch sergeant was unable to confirm this.

Video from the scene shows medics on scene and several Dayton police cruisers.

Residents of the apartment were seen outside as officers investigated inside the complex.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

