LIVE UPDATE: No. 1 Ohio State leads No. 2 Indiana after 1 quarter

INDIANAPOLIS — UPDATE @ 9:03 P.M.

No. 1 Ohio State leads No. 2 Indiana, 7-3, after one quarter.

OSU quarterback Julian Sayin has thrown for a touchdown and interception.

-INITIAL STORY-

Ohio State is playing Indiana for the Big Ten championship on Saturday.

The No. 1 Buckeyes and the No. 2 Hoosiers battle in a rare game where the top-ranked teams face off in their conference championship.

The last time was back in 2008-2009 when Florida and Alabama went back-to-back.

Both teams will make the College Football Playoffs. There is a chance both will get a first-round bye.

Indiana’s last Big Ten football championship was back in 1967. This is the school’s first appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Ohio State is looking for its first Big Ten title since 2020.

We will update this developing story.

