Period of snow Sunday morning ahead of another shot of Arctic air

DAYTON — Good evening, Miami Valley! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what has been a bit of a gloomy start to the weekend. While it has been dry to start I do not expect that to hold true for everyone as we round out the weekend!

Regional Radar

An Alberta Clipper is moving southeast towards our area. At the same time, this system is weakening as it is not overly strong. There is snow, rain, and some mixed precipitation ongoing right now. Tonight we will stay dry through about 3:00 AM before this system brings a round of light snow, and possibly some freezing drizzle through mid-morning on Sunday, especially north of I-70.

Futurecast

Futurecast shows as you head to church or perhaps doing some other holiday related errands we find an area of snow focused near and north of I-70. Some of us will not see a single flake of snow from this. Also, some patches of freezing drizzle are possible near and south of I-70 where moisture is a bit more limited.

Snow accumulations of one-half inch or less are expected. No major travel issues are expected aside from untreated surfaces briefly becoming slick. We climb above freezing in the afternoon so we will melt away anything that falls and melt more existing snowpack as well!

Wind Chill

As quickly as that system clears out on Sunday evening we find a renewed shot of Arctic air for Monday morning! Single digit wind chills are likely as you head out to work or school. Bundle up! It does not last overly long as by Wednesday we are in the lower 40s and that means the next system is mainly rain.