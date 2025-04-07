‘Life changing;’ Cafe helps prepare adults with developmental disabilities prepare for workforce

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Goodwill Easter Seals hosted a celebration for their Connections Cafe, which provides training for adults with developmental disabilities to prepare them for the workforce.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher was at the celebration and talked with a cafe worker about what she’s learned. Catch his report on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Goodwill Easter Seals Connections Cafe celebrated its first anniversary today.

They had several items for sale, and the whole time, participants were learning real-world service skills.

The program provides real work experience and helps workers bridge the gap to a job outside.

“They’re learning how to run a cash register. And they are also learning how to meet with customers and give really good customer service. Say hello, greet them in the morning,” The Director of Community Support Services Allison Underwood said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group