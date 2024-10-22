Library hosting town hall after large fights between teens at multiple locations

DAYTON — The Dayton Metro Library is hosting a “community conversation” after a video showed a large fight between teenagers inside one of their locations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The forum will be held at the Main Library from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday and will include leaders from Dayton Metro Library, Dayton Police Department, and Dayton Public Schools.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a fight broke out at the Southeast Branch of the Dayton Metro Library on Sept. 27

The branch is within walking distance from Dayton Public Schools Belmont High School.

TRENDING STORIES:

The video shows a group of students playing video games until another one swings on another.

The two teens begin to fight and others join immediately after.

A library aid tries to break up the brawl but is not successful.

The video then shows students hop onto tables and pull out their phones to record.

This violence isn’t the first incident Dayton Metro Library system officials have had to deal with.

Two weeks prior, a large fight broke out at the RTA Hub near the Dayton Metro Library downtown, forcing officers to use pepper spray and kick some off the property.

“Unfortunately, there has been an increase in teen fighting at the Southeast Branch,” Dayton Metro Library Executive Director Jeffrey Trzeciak said. “After much discussion and consideration, we have decided to adjust the hours until further notice. This closure will allow us the time we need to work with Dayton Public Schools, Dayton Police Department, and our community partners to develop better strategies and policies for managing the influx of teens and behavior issues we see each day at that location.”

This violence has forced officials to close the Southeast Branch from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday until Oct. 31.

Normal hours of operation will resume on Nov. 1.

Questions for the forum can be submitted here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



