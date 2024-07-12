Legal immigration surge putting strain on emergency services; leaders turn to Congress for help

SPRINGFIELD — Leaders in Springfield want federal help to deal with a huge immigration surge that’s threatening their ability to keep the city safe.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke to city leaders about this today. He’ll break down why they turned to Washington, D.C. for help tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

City leaders say the population has jumped by 20,000 in about three years. The increase is making it tough for emergency services to provide care and protection for long-term and new residents.

>> Train derailment shuts down roads in Fayette County

“We’re at 9,790 calls for our firefighters and that was as of the end of June,” Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said.

Rue said he’s not surprised by those numbers after the population increase due to a Haitian immigration surge. He and City Manager Bryan Heck emphasized that all of the city’s Haitian immigrants are here legally and are refugees under temporary protected status.

©2024 Cox Media Group