Train derailment shuts down roads in Fayette County

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A train derailed in Fayette County on Friday.

The derailment happened at the intersection of Dayton Avenue and Veterans Way, according to the Washington Court House Police Department.

No injuries were reported in the derailment.

Veterans Way and Dayton Avenue will remain closed until tomorrow, July 13, but the exact time it will reopen has not been determined.

Oakland Avenue will remain closed until at least 9 p.m. tonight.

The crash is under investigation.





