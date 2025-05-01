Ohio business accused of selling body armor that doesn’t work to police; it was actually from China

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH — Ohio’s Attorney General is suing a body armor company accused of selling unsafe equipment.

ShotStop Ballistics sold body armor through its website and other retailers, according to Ohio Attorney General David Yost.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The company claimed it or its affiliate, Vallmar Studios, made the armor and it met National Institute of Justice safety standards, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

“Armor is meant to save lives, not sell lies. Consumers deserve to know that this type of equipment is going to provide the protection promised,” Yost said in a news release.

TRENDING STORIES:

An investigation involving several federal and state agencies found evidence ShotStop in Summit County was importing Chinese-made plates then labeling them as manufactured in Ohio, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators say the plates did not meet safety standards to protect people.

In a separate criminal case, Vall Iliev is charged with smuggling foreign-made body armer and selling it to law enforcement and others, according to the Northern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The lawsuit from the Ohio Attorney General is seeking restitution for customers who bought the body armor.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group