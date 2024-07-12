Officers, medics respond after SUV crashes into Huber Heights business

HUBER HEIGHTS — Several crews have responded after an SUV crashed into a Huber Heights business Friday morning.
Huber Heights officers and firefighters were dispatched just after 7:50 a.m. to the 8600 block of Old Troy Pike on reports that a vehicle crashed into the Premier Health building.
Photos from the scene show an SUV driven partially into a window.
Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that crews are on the scene, but no other information is available.
