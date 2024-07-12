Officers, medics respond after SUV crashes into Huber Heights business

HUBER HEIGHTS — Several crews have responded after an SUV crashed into a Huber Heights business Friday morning.

We have a news crew at the scene and will have a full update today on News Center 7 at Noon.

>>Logan County family mourning after woman shot, killed

Huber Heights officers and firefighters were dispatched just after 7:50 a.m. to the 8600 block of Old Troy Pike on reports that a vehicle crashed into the Premier Health building.

Photos from the scene show an SUV driven partially into a window.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that crews are on the scene, but no other information is available.

We will update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group