Logan County family mourning after woman shot, killed in Colorado

LOGAN COUNTY/COLORADO — A Logan County family is mourning the loss of a woman shot and killed last month in Colorado.

Kelsey Roberts-Gariety, 23, moved to Denver but remained close to her sisters.

“She was close to many people,” said Kayla Ratliff. “Yeah, anybody who met her loved her.”

Kelsey moved to Denver with her husband a few years ago.

But on June 29, Denver Police responded to a shot fired call inside an apartment. When officers arrived, they found Kelsey dead after being shot, according to Denver TV station KUSA.

“I just remember saying, ‘No,’ because it was impossible,” said Kylie Al-Nubu’at. “There’s no way that her kindhearted soul was just gone.”

Court documents say Roberts-Gariety’s husband arrived later. He told police he knew one person in town who “had issues with them.”

Her husband identified him as Ernest Cunningham.

An arrest affidavit that he had worked with Kelsey’s husband and was fired for not showing up. After that, Cunningham began calling her husband and threatened him, the affidavit said.

A witness saw a man running from the area of the shooting and got video as that person was taking off in the car. The license plate traced back to Cunningham and police took him into custody the next day.

Her sisters told KUSA that they want justice for Kelsey and won’t stop fighting for her.

“Her family loves her,” said Al-Nubu’at. “They are going to be here screaming her name forever every single day. We will never, ever give up.”

Kelsey’s family says she was an animal lover and hopes to do something to support an animal rescue in her honor.

Cunningham’s next court appearance is scheduled for next month in Colorado.

