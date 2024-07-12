Trial date set for man accused of deadly shooting at Moraine DMAX plant

MORAINE — A man charged in connection to the deadly workplace shooting at the Moraine DMAX has learned when his trial will start.

Frederick Cox, 30, was indicted on seven charges, including murder and felonious assault.

His trial date has been set for Nov. 12.

Cox is accused of shooting two men, killing one of them at the Moraine DMAX plant on May 18.

The shooting killed his coworker Jeffrey Allen III, 28. The Moraine police investigation showed Allen had been shot at least a dozen times inside the facility. He died at the scene. A second victim was shot in the foot.

Cox was found by police in the parking lot of the facility where he had shot himself in the head. He was then hospitalized in the intensive care unit with serious injuries in the days after the shooting.

Moraine police previously said the Cox and Allen were involved in a “domestic-related feud” over another female employee and the suspect shot Allen during an altercation inside the facility.

He has pleaded not guilty.

