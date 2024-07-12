New video shows moments leading up to officer shooting suspect in Xenia

XENIA — New video shows Xenia police shooting a suspect who is accused of pointing a gun at them and others.

A 911 call saying a man pointed a gun at someone brought Xenia officers to Greene Manor Apartments Sunday morning.

Security video from inside the apartment shows Kyle Berry exiting his apartment with a gun.

Moments later officers confront Berry who is still standing outside with a gun.

