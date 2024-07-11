Man shot after allegedly pointing gun at Xenia police formally charged

XENIA, Greene County — A man who was shot by Xenia police after allegedly pointing a gun at them has been formally charged.

A Greene County Grand Jury indicted Kyle Berry on one count of felonious assault (the victim is a peace officer) and one count of felonious assault.

The shooting occurred just after 7:25 a.m. on June 30 in the area of 190 Bellbrook Avenue, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Police responded after receiving reports that a man was shooting a gun and pointing it at a bystander.

When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as Berry, outside an apartment complex with a handgun, according to the spokesperson.

Shots were fired by officers and Berry was injured.

He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was released on July 2.

Two police officers were placed on administrative leave shortly after the shooting.

The spokesperson said one of the officers has 16 years of law enforcement experience and the other has 10 years of experience.

The officers will remain on leave until further notice.

Xenia Police Department also released new body and cruiser camera footage from the incident.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating this shooting.

Berry is in custody of the Greene County Jail and will be arranged at a later date.

