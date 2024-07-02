Man shot after allegedly pointing gun at Xenia officers; PD provides update

XENIA, Greene County — Two police officers have been placed on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting in Xenia Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Xenia Police Division.

The shooting occurred just after 7:25 a.m. in the area of 190 Bellbrook Avenue, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Police responded after receiving reports that a man was shooting a gun and pointing it at a bystander.

When officers arrived, they found a man outside an apartment complex with a handgun, according to the spokesperson.

Shots were fired and the suspect was injured.

He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital. His current condition and identity are not immediately available.

The spokesperson said one of the officers has 16 years of law enforcement experience and the other has 10 years of experience.

The officers will remain on leave until further notice.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating this shooting.

On Monday, a spokesperson with Ohio BCI confirmed the suspect is still at Miami Valley Hospital.

