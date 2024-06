XENIA — Several officers and deputies are investigating in Xenia Sunday morning.

>>Investigation continues after 1 shot, killed after allegedly pointing gun at Dayton Police

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies are assisting Xenia Police in an investigation at the 100 block of South Orange Street, according to Greene County dispatchers.

News Center 7 has contacted Xenia Police for more details and is waiting to hear back.

We will update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group