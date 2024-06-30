Investigation continues after 1 shot, killed after allegedly pointing gun at Dayton Police

DAYTON — A person is dead after being shot by Dayton Police Saturday night after allegedly pointing a gun at them.

As reported Saturday on News Center 7 at 11, Dayton Police officers responded to address a “vacant house/block party issue in the middle of the street in the 500 block of Negley Place, according to a statement posted on social media.

They arrived at the scene around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers approached, an individual allegedly had a gun.

Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that a male ran from officers, then turned around and allegedly pointed a gun at them.

Two officers fired their guns at the male, the department said.

They began “rendering medical aid” to the individual. Medics transported the person to the hospital where the individual died.

The Dayton Unit of the NAACP also released a statement following Saturday’s shooting and said the person who died was a teenager.

The Dayton Branch NAACP is aware and has been on-site interviewing witnesses of this officer-involved shooting that has led to the death of a teenager in Dayton, Ohio. We will conduct a thorough investigation of this case in the days ahead and request body cam footage to see where the evidence leads us to determine the truth in this case. Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased.

News Center 7 is working to confirm both the age and name of the person killed in Saturday’s shooting.

Patterson also saw Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal, and other local officials on Begley Place.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is handling the criminal investigation and the Dayton Police Professional Standards Bureau will conduct a separate administrative investigation.

