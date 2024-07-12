School district mourning death of teacher, tried saving son from stolen SUV

COLUMBUS — A school district is mourning the loss of a teacher who died from injuries after an incident in Ohio Thursday morning.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mother dies after trying to stop stolen SUV with 6-year-old son inside

Alexa Stakley, a speech-language pathologist in a preschool program at Winchester Trail Elementary, died from injuries after she tried to save her six-year-old son after her SUV was briefly stolen.

The Canal Winchester Schools posted on social media that her students fondly knew her as, “Ms. Alexa.”

“Alexa was passionate about children and speech-language therapy. She was smart and compassionate and cared so much about helping children develop their ability to communicate. She was a great mom who was incredibly dedicated to her son,” the school district said.

>>RELATED: Mother hospitalized after trying to stop stolen SUV with 6-year-old son inside

As News Center 7 reported on Thursday, Columbus Police said this happened at a condominium complex just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Stakley was trying to save her six-year-old who was asleep inside her Honda CR-V, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

She went to pick up something from the babysitter when a suspect got inside the SUV and began driving away. The suspect drove erratically throughout the complex before throwing her off the hood. Police say the suspect got out and fled the scene.

Her son was not hurt.

He is with her family, the school district said.

“Ms. Stakely made a difference in the lives of the students and families she worked with and will be missed by so many in our community and beyond,” the school district added.

Columbus Police said they are asking anyone with video of the incident to send it to this website.

They can also contact Detective Lemmon at (614) 645-2558 or email him.

Alexa Stakley Photo contributed by Columbus Police (via X)

©2024 Cox Media Group