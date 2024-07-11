Mother hospitalized after trying to stop stolen SUV with 6-year-old son inside

COLUMBUS — A mom is hospitalized after trying to save her son who was inside a stolen SUV in Ohio early Thursday morning.

>>Body cam video shows officers arresting man with hamsters in pants

Columbus Police say this happened at a condominium complex just before 1:30 a.m.

The mother was picking up her six-year-old son from a babysitter and put the sleeping child inside her Honda CR-V, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

She went back to pick up something from the babysitter when a suspect got inside the SUV and began driving away, WBNS said.

The mother reportedly jumped onto the hood and tried to stop it.

The suspect drove erratically throughout the complex before throwing her off the hood. Police say the suspect got out and fled the scene, NBC4 in Columbus reported.

The boy was inside the SUV sleeping and not hurt, WBNS said.

Medics transported the mother to the hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

©2024 Cox Media Group