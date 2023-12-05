Legal battle over historic Troy Tavern building could soon be over

TROY — A legal battle that has been going on for months in Miami County could soon be over.

According to a Troy City Council resolution, all parties involved in the lawsuit over the historic Troy Tavern building have tentatively agreed to settle a legal fight that started in March.

The city document said that settlement would “allow the prompt and expeditious repair or demolition of the building” along West Main Street.

Troy City Council voted unanimously Monday night to authorize the city to enter into that settlement agreement.

That tentative settlement agreement still has to be finalized in court.

News Center 7 has reached out to the city for a comment but has not heard back.

We will update this story as new details are released.





