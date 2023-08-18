Court-appointed engineer fails to show up to inspect historic Troy building

TROY — An inspection that could determine the future of a highly-discussed building in downtown Troy did not go as planned Friday.

>> PHOTOS: Troy property owner starts demo without city approval

News Center 7 was there Friday morning as representatives from the Troy Fire Department, Miami County Building Inspection, and Miami County Prosecutor’s Office, as well as lawyers for the Troy Tavern Building’s owner and lawyers of clients in the buildings on either side of the Tavern Building waited for the court-appointed inspector to arrive.

The inspection was supposed to begin at 10 a.m., but News Center 7′s John Bedell reported that the inspector failed to show up. After waiting an addition 20 minutes, the parties involved called off the inspection.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Judge names expert engineer to inspect historic Troy Tavern building

Structural engineer Daniel Geers, of Jezerinac Geers & Associates, Inc., was appointed last month by Judge Stacy Wall to inspect the building at on W. Main Street. Its unclear why he did not show up for Friday’s inspection.

Geers was appointed after Wall cited “significant concerns” about an inspection and certification signed by Troy Fire Chief Matthew Simmons and Miami County’s Chief Building Official, Rob England. The men signed the certification saying the building was “beyond repair and should be demolished as soon as possible.”

>> RELATED: Controversial building in Troy forces closure of West Main Street

News Center 7 reported Thursday that the Court of Appeals of Ohio Second Appellate District issued an order stopping, at least temporarily, the Miami County Common Pleas order saying that “116 West Main LLC shore up and repair the exterior brick wall on the north side of the third floor of the Tavern Building.” The orders related to the injunctions prohibiting demolition of the building and the hiring of an expert witness, Geers, were not overturned.

News Center 7 is working to learn what today’s developments mean for the future of the building.

© 2023 Cox Media Group