Judge names expert engineer to inspect historic Troy Tavern building

TROY — A Miami County judge has named a Dublin, Ohio engineer to independently inspect a historic building that has been at the center of controversy for months in Troy.

Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall named Daniel Geers of Jezerinac Geers & Associates as the expert witness in the case involving the Troy Tavern building Wednesday.

In court records filed on June 23, Wall stated she would appoint an independent structural engineer to inspect the building. In that same filing, she said she would not “order the immediate demolition of the Tavern Building on W. Main Street.”

Wall brought up “significant concerns” with Miami County’s chief building official, Rob England and Troy’s fire chief, Matthew Simmons’ inspection of the building. They both said they believe the building was “beyond repair and should be demolished as soon as possible.”

It was those concerns that led her to pursue an independent engineer.

Geers has 22 years of structural engineering and project management experience. His experience includes structural investigation, structural rehabilitation, and structural design of new facilities, according to court filings. His fee is listed at $400 an hour.

All parties in the case have until July 14 to file any objections to Geers’ appointment.

