Hearing scheduled to discuss next steps of historic Troy building

TROY — A hearing is scheduled today to discuss the next steps in the months-long discussion on whether or not to demolish a building in Troy.

It will take place at 1 p.m. this afternoon, the City of Troy announced on its website.

An inspection performed in June of this year determined that “the possibility of collapse of the northern wall of this structure is a grave concern...it is obvious that this structure is beyond reasonable repair and should be demolished due to it being a safety concern for human life and potential damage to adjacent structures.”

The most recent inspection, released on Sept. 11 could determine whether the highly controversial building will be demolished.

For months, News Center 7 has been following the legal back and forth over the Troy Tavern Building on the 100 block of W. Main Street.

West Main Street between Plum and Cherry Streets has been closed for nearly three months due to the city’s concerns about the collapse of the Tavern Building.

It is closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

We will have updates on this developing story.

