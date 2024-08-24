Jeep bursts into flames after crashing into RTA pole; 2 people, 5 dogs injured

DAYTON — Two people were hurt after a fiery crash in Dayton on Saturday morning.

The crash was reported in the 2600 block of Salem Avenue shortly before 10 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Officials on the scene told News Center 7 that the Jeep caught on fire after crashing into an RTA pole.

Two people and five dogs were inside the Jeep at the time of the crash. Medics transported the two occupants to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The injured dogs are also being treated.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

